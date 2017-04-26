Cycling to work

Various studies on the health benefits of cycling have suggested it can cut the risk of cancer and heart disease. It’s not much fun if it's foisted on you though. The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is set to launch a new initiative, #Cycle2Work, “an initiative taking forward Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision”, where its officials would pledge to ride a cycle to work, at least once a week. Senior officials, who have not set their eyes on a bicycle for years, are already sweating at the prospect of riding their way through the unpredictable Delhi traffic in the scorching heat of summer.