Cycling: Two wheels and the city

A few years ago, I began cycling around town. This has many advantages, most of which will be obvious, but let’s go through them anyway. First, that one doesn’t need to think about how to get somewhere or worry where to park: hop on the bike and go. Second, that the cyclist spends almost nothing on transport (my guess is I am saving Rs 8,000 a month on fuel and cabs) and, of course, the exercise doesn’t hurt. Also, and this is important, it puts one in control of one’s time, which few urban Indians are, save those who are in cities having efficient ...