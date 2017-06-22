TRENDING ON BS
D Raja's dilemma

CPI(M) legislator's name didn't come up at the meeting of the Opposition parties on Thursday

Among the possible contenders for the common Opposition candidate, some had also talked about Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha member D Raja. At the meeting of the Opposition parties on Thursday, Raja’s name didn’t come up but there were many who remembered that media had talked about him as a contender and pulled his leg. When the Opposition leaders started signing nomination papers of their candidate Meira Kumar, one of the leaders asked Raja not to put his signature. “You would be out of the race if you sign this,” the leader told Raja. Another quipped how Raja could still be the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Opposition. Another said he shuddered at the thought, since neither he nor other members would get time to speak given Raja’s penchant to deliver long speeches. The Vice-President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and conducts the House when Parliament is in session.

