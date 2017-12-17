Dairy optimism

With reference to “Dairy shares jump on growth optimism” (December 12), the contribution of the dairy industry to economic growth has for long been dismissed as trivial. It has for long been considered more for consumption than marketing. Further, the present market environment demands high-quality finished products to compete aggressively and increase returns. It is indeed commendable in this regard that both the management and the skilled labour of dairy companies have innovated and diversified to promote growth amidst competition.



It is a typical example of starting small to grow big. Further, the increase in shareholder investment will besides promoting growth in production will also help improve its marketing strategies by way of advertising to attract consumers and increase profits. Finally, development can be promoted only when there is optimism coupled with the determination to overcome challenges.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

