'Dalit lunch' at Dollar Road

B S Yeddyurappa decided to invite Dalit families over for lunch at his Dollar Road residence

First he went to Dalit homes to have breakfast. After the Opposition alleged that the food had been procured from outside those Dalit homes, former Karnataka chief minister and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B S Yeddyurappa decided to invite those families over for lunch at his Dollar Road residence, sometime towards the end of this month. This is seen as part of the BJP move to raid Congress’ Dalit vote bank in the state. While explaining the reason for hosting the “Dalit lunch”, Yeddyurappa said leaders such as Rahul Gandhi visited Dalit homes for mere symbolism; on the contrary, he had been “moved” and “touched” by his interactions with them.

