Dangerous rhetoric

Opponents of demonetisation should not be demonised

There is little doubt that with demonetisation Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again opened up a commanding lead in terms of messaging between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition in general. The muted nature of the anti-demonetisation narrative reflects the fact that the argument has been effectively framed in terms of ending black money and progress — two issues few will oppose. Given that, however, it is unclear why BJP leaders, including the prime minister himself, have been using it as a stick with which to essentially de-legitimise not just Opposition ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment