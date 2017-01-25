TRENDING ON BS
Dangerous trend

In most of these cases the court stepped in when the govt was reluctant to stop a social malpractice

Y G Chouksey  |  Pune 

With reference to M J Antony’s column, “New clouds on the judicial horizon” (January 25), recent cases of defiance of court verdicts with the connivance of the executive is an incommodious portend. 

In most of these cases the court stepped in when the government was reluctant to stop a social malpractice because of its popular appeal. No civilised culture promotes entertainment at the cost of torture to animals and injury to its practitioners; any tradition that does so is not worth emulating. 

When the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu, the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government came together to thwart the ruling after protests from the people of the state. This could open a Pandora’s Box: people might use agitation to perpetuate social evils in the name of culture and customs.

In a democracy the executive and the judiciary have to function in tandem. If the executive does not cooperate with the judiciary, the latter’s orders would become toothless. This is a dangerous trend.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

