Dangerous trend

With reference to M J Antony’s column, “New clouds on the judicial horizon” (January 25), recent of defiance of court verdicts with the connivance of the executive is an incommodious portend.

In most of these the court stepped in when the government was reluctant to stop a social malpractice because of its popular appeal. No civilised culture promotes entertainment at the cost of torture to animals and injury to its practitioners; any tradition that does so is not worth emulating.

When the banned Jallikattu, the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government came together to thwart the ruling after protests from the people of the state. This could open a Pandora’s Box: people might use agitation to perpetuate social evils in the name of culture and customs.