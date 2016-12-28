Daniel Gros: Can Mr Trump save the euro?

Rapid demand-fuelled growth in the US, together with the strong dollar

Europe has just endured two more difficult tests. While Austrian voters rejected the possibility of the European Union getting its first far-right head of state, Italians delivered a stinging rebuke to their government. Add to that a Brexit that has yet to unfold and the eurozone’s still-lacklustre economic performance, and the survival of the common currency is far from guaranteed. With the euro taking the blame in recent years for Europe’s many economic travails (from a double-dip recession to a slow and uneven recovery), nationalist, Eurosceptic, and populist political ...

Daniel Gros