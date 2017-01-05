Daniel Gros: Can the EU survive populism?

Another year, another threat to the European Union's survival

Another year, another threat to the European Union's survival

Another year, another threat to the European Union’s survival. The good news is that the greatest disruption of 2016, Britain’s vote to exit the European Union (EU), appears manageable. The bad news is that both France and Italy face the prospect of a populist political takeover this year. Either outcome could well spell the end of the EU. The EU has lately become a prime target for populists. The phenomenon first took hold in Greece, when the left-wing Syriza party came to power in January 2015. But Syriza was not trying to pull Greece out of the EU; rather, it wanted a ...

Daniel Gros