Dark spots in professional education

Despite the lofty constitutional ideals propounded by the Supreme Court in several judgments, education has slowly descended over decades into crass commerce. The norms set in the judgments to rein in capitation fees in professional colleges have been bypassed by increasing the fees beyond the reach of ordinary students, leading to despair and suicide. In most private medical colleges, the degree course will now cost Rs 1 crore. This has led to a spurt in the number of professional colleges with the patronage of politicians and moneybags. According to the Medical Council of India ...