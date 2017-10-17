Dark spots in professional education

Despite the lofty constitutional ideals propounded by the Supreme Court in several judgments, education has slowly descended over decades into crass commerce. The norms set in the judgments to rein in capitation fees in professional colleges have been bypassed by increasing the fees beyond the reach of ordinary students, leading to despair and suicide. In most private medical colleges, the degree course will now cost Rs 1 crore. This has led to a spurt in the number of professional colleges with the patronage of politicians and moneybags. According to the Medical Council of India ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?