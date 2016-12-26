TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks
Business Standard

Das rules out Sebi job

Shaktikanta Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February

Business Standard 

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has denied that he is in race to become next Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief. “I am in the selection panel. It will be a conflict of interest. I am not coming to Sebi,” Das said in Mumbai on Saturday, following reports in sections of the media that he is the top contender to become the Sebi boss. Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Das rules out Sebi job

Shaktikanta Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February

Shaktikanta Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has denied that he is in race to become next Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief. “I am in the selection panel. It will be a conflict of interest. I am not coming to Sebi,” Das said in Mumbai on Saturday, following reports in sections of the media that he is the top contender to become the Sebi boss. Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Das rules out Sebi job

Shaktikanta Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has denied that he is in race to become next Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief. “I am in the selection panel. It will be a conflict of interest. I am not coming to Sebi,” Das said in Mumbai on Saturday, following reports in sections of the media that he is the top contender to become the Sebi boss. Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February.

image
Business Standard
177 22