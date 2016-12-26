Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has denied that he is in race to become next Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief. “I am in the selection panel. It will be a conflict of interest. I am not coming to Sebi,” Das said in Mumbai on Saturday, following reports in sections of the media that he is the top contender to become the Sebi boss. Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February.
Das rules out Sebi job
Shaktikanta Das said the panel would select the next Sebi chairman by February
Business Standard December 26, 2016 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK4c55
