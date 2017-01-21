Davos Man disappoints

World Economic Forum seems to be out of ideas

Events since the World Economic Forum meeting last year ensured that the world’s elite, who assembled at this year’s annual retreat in the Swiss Alps, continued to remain in a state of utter confusion. The world order that viewed economic globalisation and free market capitalism as the forces of good is on the verge of collapsing around the proverbial Davos men and women — people who extolled the virtues of trans-nationalism and argued against national boundaries. But the wildly unexpected results of Brexit and a Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment