Deafening silence

So don't expect the government to engage in verbal fisticuffs

Business Standard 

The silence is deafening. Janata Dal (United) is steadfastly refusing to comment — let alone defend alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad — as senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi heaps allegations of corruption on Prasad and his family. JD(U) leaders insist their party is under no obligation to defend an ally. On his part, Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says the people of Bihar have given the government the mandate to develop Bihar, not to indulge in negative politics. So don’t expect the government to engage in verbal fisticuffs.

