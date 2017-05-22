Dealing with the WannaCry ransomware attack

Ransomware attacks in the digital space have been around of over a decade now

The recent WannaCry ransomware attacks have rekindled the debate over India’s lack of comprehensiveness in the cyber security and data protection arena. With over 200,000 attacks affecting a variety of commercial entities globally, cyber experts are terming this infringement as a ‘wake-up call’. Amid reports of personal data theft of around 17 million users from the database of the food-delivery app Zomato, these events have once again put the spotlight on the issue of data security. Although India seems to have been spared the brunt of the WannaCry ...

Sayan Ghosal