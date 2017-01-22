Debashis Basu: What happened to FM's single demat?

It is bad enough that a financial consumer today is targeted from all sides to buy more than two dozen products, many of which are either useless or harmful. Having bought various financial products, they have a big problem of ensuring their safe custody (if these are in a physical form), setting up alerts to pay the premium, renew the fixed deposits and so on. It is obvious that with huge advances in computing, mobile telephony, security of databases and an explosion in safe online transactions, it is easy to create a single electronic custody for every individual customer. Such a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?