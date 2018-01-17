Debt-laden AI: Letters to BS on government privatising Air India

-
According to “Debt-laden Air India will be split into four entities ahead of sale”, if the government is successful in privatising Air India this year, it would be creating history. This decision should have been taken before abolishing the Planning Commission. The privatisation of Air India was a direct attack on the entrepreneurial spirit which creates economic growth, and the worst decision taken by Indira Gandhi.
The privatisation will be faced by the powerful labor union of Air India that receives support from various political parties. The Air India labor force has been pampered. For example, even after the employees retire, they and their families get a free travel anywhere in the world. Such benefits continue even when Air India is a heavily indebted state-owned enterprise.Chandrashekhar G Ranade, Washington DC
