Decoding railway accidents

The tyre of one of the wheels of the engine broke and the engine tilted to one side, being thrown off the metals and twisted round by its own impetus. The carriages following it were telescoped, many being smashed to splinters. The wreck was complete. Two drivers and two foremen on the engine were killed. Five British soldiers were killed outright and 31 British soldiers and four natives injured. The accident has created a commotion in the city, especially so among the officers and troops in the garrison.” As one can guess, this is a report from pre-Independent India. The quote ...