Deep states & shallow leadership

In his farewell address on January 17, 1961, the then US President Dwight D.

Eisenhower said: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex”. President Eisenhower was probably referring to the activities of private armaments and industrial companies encouraging the raising of US defence budgets. More recently, conspiracy theories speculate that wars were engendered in the oil- and gas-rich West Asia and Persian Gulf regions for the fillip that such conflicts ...