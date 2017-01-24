Deepak Lal: On nativism and nationalism

In my last two columns I had critically examined some words which were being used by shell shocked commentators and the media after Brexit and the triumph of President Donald Trump to explain these political earthquakes. In this column I take up two others: Nativism and nationalism. Nativism has been an important feature of the US — though a nation of immigrants. It was characterised by John Higham, in his magisterial study Strangers in the Land: Patterns of American Nativism 1860-1925, as the hostility shown by native born Americans towards immigration outside the Anglo-Saxon ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?