Deepak Lal: On nativism and nationalism

Explaining Brexit and Donald Trump's triumph through these words would be maladroit

In my last two columns I had critically examined some words which were being used by shell shocked commentators and the media after Brexit and the triumph of President Donald Trump to explain these political earthquakes. In this column I take up two others: Nativism and nationalism. Nativism has been an important feature of the US — though a nation of immigrants. It was characterised by John Higham, in his magisterial study Strangers in the Land: Patterns of American Nativism 1860-1925, as the hostility shown by native born Americans towards immigration outside the Anglo-Saxon ...

Deepak Lal