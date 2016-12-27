Deepak Lal: On progress

Markets cheered shock of Brexit expecting a return of the true progressives of classical liberalism

Markets cheered political shocks of Brexit and Mr Trump's election expecting a return of the true progressives of classical liberalism

The post-traumatic stress amongst the clerisy and most Western media, after Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidential victory, is being expressed as the defeat of “progressives” by Hilary Clinton’s “deplorables”. But is such a narrative valid? The answer turns on what is meant by “progressive”. The magisterial study of the History of the Idea of Progress by Robert Nisbet argues that the idea of progress is a Western one which goes back to the Greeks and the Christian Church — particularly to St. Augustine’s The City of God. It ...

Deepak Lal