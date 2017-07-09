TRENDING ON BS
Time to act on GST
Degradation of morals

Cow vigilante groups adopted bhainsmata - regarding buffalo as mother in addition to cow as mother

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the G20 meet to bar officials from countries that support terrorists, back home in Delhi six people were beaten by a mob for allegedly carrying buffalo calves.

The attack in Delhi came a week after Modi said killing people in the name of cow protection was unacceptable. Cow vigilante groups have adopted bhainsmata along with gaumata — regarding the buffalo as mother in addition to the cow as mother. This kind of hooliganism has degraded the morals and values of our Constitution and raised an important point: Is this the same Hindu religion that Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahansa represented? 

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

