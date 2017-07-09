Degradation of morals

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the G20 meet to bar officials from countries that support terrorists, back home in Delhi six people were beaten by a mob for allegedly carrying buffalo
calves.
The attack in Delhi came a week after Modi said killing people in the name of cow
protection was unacceptable. Cow
vigilante groups have adopted bhainsmata
along with gaumata
— regarding the buffalo
as mother in addition to the cow
as mother. This kind of hooliganism has degraded the morals and values of our Constitution and raised an important point: Is this the same Hindu religion that Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahansa represented?
Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU