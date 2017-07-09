Degradation of morals

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the G20 meet to bar officials from countries that support terrorists, back home in Delhi six people were beaten by a mob for allegedly carrying calves.

The attack in Delhi came a week after Modi said killing people in the name of protection was unacceptable. vigilante groups have adopted bhainsmata along with gaumata — regarding the as mother in addition to the as mother. This kind of hooliganism has degraded the morals and values of our Constitution and raised an important point: Is this the same Hindu religion that Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahansa represented?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number