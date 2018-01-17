Delay Aadhaar linkages: Letter to BS on UIDAI allows facial recognition

Apropos “ allows for authentication from July 1” (January 15), it is a welcome move. But the move has come only after some hue and cry and instances of identity leakages were revealed. Till these enhanced features are implemented, there should not be any compulsion to link with various other identities, phone, accounts etc. I have a pan card that is linked to my bank accounts and has been produced to get the phone connection.

Now we see another surreptitious step to force — the removal of the details page on the Thus, a cannot be used as address proof. The reasons given are glib and have no substance. If it is so irrelevant then why not make it optional for those who want it? The differentiating between those who require ECR or not can also be done in a totally foolproof manner by pasting a visa like sticker on the other side of the details page. And incidentally have all MPs, MLAs, government officers, members of the judiciary, etc linked their with their bank accounts and mobile phones and pan? Will the Cabinet Secretary certify this before asking the common man to do it?