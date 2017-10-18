'Delhi in respiratory ICU'

With reference to news report “Delhi air quality enters red zone, parking fee may be increased four times” (October 18), there can’t be two views about the fact that the shutting down of the Badarpur Thermal Power Station and the banning of diesel-run generators in the national capital duly supported by the Supreme Court mandated ban on the sale of fire crackers (till November 1) could bring a much needed reprieve to its hapless inhabitants. This report further reveals that another measure involving substantial hike in parking fee (by up to four times), apart from putting the cars off the road, if required, will be enforced under the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority's (EPCA) Graded Response Action Plan based on the severity of air pollution during winter months.

It is earnestly wished that the authorities concerned should impose a total ban on the registration of new cars. The question is, can such a blanket ban be imposed here and if yes, who will bell the cat?