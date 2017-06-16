Delhi is where the heart is

Delhi may also be 'where the networks of crony capitalism converge'

Delhi may also be 'where the networks of crony capitalism converge'

The immigration officer in Bengaluru took so long that I began to suffer a panic attack that any protracted interaction with a bureaucrat behind a counter brings on. “You go to Delhi too much,” he blurted out, poring over the stamps in my passport that were proof I had returned to India inexplicably often via the miles of mud-dyed carpets at Indira Gandhi international airport rather than the relative Swiss minimalism of Kempegowda in Bengaluru. I had visited New Delhi six times in 12 months. Invites to friends’ weddings and a 50th — and even a 30th ...

Rahul Jacob