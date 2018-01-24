Delhi police denied Arvind Kejriwal entry at Raj Niwas, alleges AAP

The (AAP) on Wednesday alleged its party chief and was insulted by the police when he went to attend the Republic Day celebrations at the official residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas. They said vehicles of many others were allowed inside the Raj Niwas premises but Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were forced to disembark and wait outside. On its part, the Delhi Police, responsible for the security arrangement, tweeted "no vehicle for any officer of the Government of India, or of the Delhi Government, was permitted".

It added, "there was no delay on the part of the security in letting in" the Delhi CM and "any misinformation to this effect is baseless."