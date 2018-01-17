JUST IN
Delhi's smog: Australia's Victoria premier didn't expect sunshine

News of Delhi's tryst with smog in recent years seems to have travelled far and wide. So much so that foreign visitors now plan their itinerary around the weather.

On Tuesday, when the city got a rare respite from the high pollution levels, the premier of Australia's Victoria state, Daniel Andrews, who is on his first official visit to the country, did not hide his enthusiasm. Smiling, he told reporters that he "did not expect" the clear sunshine and mild weather. A member of his staff later confirmed that he would be attending the Raisina Dialogue programme later in the day, parts of which were to be held in the open air.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 02:31 IST

