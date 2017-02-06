Demand pressures persist for Jubilant FoodWorks

Even as company is taking measures to drive cost efficiencies, rich valuations remain a concern

Don't get carried away by Jubilant FoodWorks topping revenues and net profit expectations for the December quarter (Q3), because most expectations were on the lower side in anticipation of demonetisation. Though a fall of 3.3 per cent in same store sales growth (SSSG) is better than expectations of double-digit dip, results throw up some concerns. SSSG denotes sales growth coming from stores that have been in operation for at least a year. As the company narrowed down its promotions to more-targeted segments and did away with schemes such as "buy one pizza get one ...

Sheetal Agarwal