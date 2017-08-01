Democracy slowly confronting corruption?

It happened almost synchronously. On Wednesday, July 26, in the Indian state of Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister. On the issue of corruption charges against his deputy, Tejashwi, he cited irreconcilable difference with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Mr Tejashwi is also Mr Prasad’s son. Two days later, on Friday, July 28, in Pakistan, the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office over corruption allegations. Following the judgment, despite having reservations on the verdict, Mr ...