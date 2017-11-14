Demonetisation: Any effect on use of cash?

The spot impact of demonetisation has been analysed to no end, and perhaps to no avail. Immediately as it occurred, I too laid my view bare in this column, indicating that there could be little contractionary impact if cash retraction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was exchanged with injection of counterpart public finance into the economy, though I did critique the costly flaw in government perception on what denominations comprised the big bills. The RBI’s subsequent announcement that the cash withdrawn had returned to banks was newly critiqued since, in that case, non-tax paid ...