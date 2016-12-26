TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Financial X-Ray

Sun Pharma: Down but not out
Business Standard

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks

YTD gains in over half the stocks in the BSE200 index have eroded; hopes for 2017 are also muted

Hamsini Karthik 

Outcomes of November 8, particularly the government banning the use of certain high-denomination notes and Donald Trump emerging President-elect of the United States, have had a lasting impact on the Indian equities. The BSE Sensex, which until November 8, 2016 gave 5.6 per cent year-to-date returns to investors, witnessed a major directional shift. While on December 22, 2016 all the year-to-date (YTD) gains of the BSE Sensex were erased, on Monday's trading session, even the Nifty50 index caught up with this trend. As on December 26, 2016, YTD returns of both the bellwether indices ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks

YTD gains in over half the stocks in the BSE200 index have eroded; hopes for 2017 are also muted

YTD gains in over half the stocks in the BSE200 index have eroded; hopes for 2017 are also muted Outcomes of November 8, particularly the government banning the use of certain high-denomination notes and Donald Trump emerging President-elect of the United States, have had a lasting impact on the Indian equities. The BSE Sensex, which until November 8, 2016 gave 5.6 per cent year-to-date returns to investors, witnessed a major directional shift. While on December 22, 2016 all the year-to-date (YTD) gains of the BSE Sensex were erased, on Monday's trading session, even the Nifty50 index caught up with this trend. As on December 26, 2016, YTD returns of both the bellwether indices ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Demonetisation erases 2016's gains for many BSE200 stocks

YTD gains in over half the stocks in the BSE200 index have eroded; hopes for 2017 are also muted

Outcomes of November 8, particularly the government banning the use of certain high-denomination notes and Donald Trump emerging President-elect of the United States, have had a lasting impact on the Indian equities. The BSE Sensex, which until November 8, 2016 gave 5.6 per cent year-to-date returns to investors, witnessed a major directional shift. While on December 22, 2016 all the year-to-date (YTD) gains of the BSE Sensex were erased, on Monday's trading session, even the Nifty50 index caught up with this trend. As on December 26, 2016, YTD returns of both the bellwether indices ...

image
Business Standard
177 22