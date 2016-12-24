Demonetisation has not been done to win polls: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar tells Sanjay Jog that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is changing the country, the Congress is changing old notes. He says the Congress would be reduced to four seats in the Lok Sabha if it continues to follow party Vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s line. Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi choose to address a Jan Sabha and not the Lok Sabha on demonetisation? He was there, he wanted to speak. With an irresponsible Opposition there cannot be a rational argument. The PM was ready to speak ...