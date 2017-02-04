Derek O'Brien: This Budget is a story of demonetisation

He said govt confirmed demonetisation failed else they would have given numbers of money collected

Sir, the Speaker, who moved the motion on behalf of the government started off with telling us about yoga, which we think is a very nice way to start his speech. And, after that, he went on to tell us some wonderful stories about little-known people, who have won the Padma Shri, and how the government had found these people and awarded them with the Padma Shri. They are not celebrities. They are kind of unknown people, who had done good work. In that same tone, I wish to enlighten this House about a few more unknown people with three or four little stories before I get ...

