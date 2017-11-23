Derek's judge

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member Derek O'Brien released his book, Inside Parliament: Views from the Front Row, in New Delhi. A noted quiz master, O'Brien has also taken to mimicking some ruling party leaders for their proclivity to use abbreviations. O'Brien said the Bharatiya Janata Party would continuously try to change the agenda from economic issues, but the Opposition should stick to questioning it on "JUDGE" — an abbreviation that stood for jobs, unemployment, demonetisation, GST, and the economy. He soon got a call from party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking him to talk about TMC's views on the Padmavati controversy. Thereafter, he was found proferring his party’s views on the subject to journalists who had gathered for the launch.

