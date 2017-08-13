Designing a flag for the upcoming social revolution

Pingali Venkayya is a man I greatly admire. He is the person who, in 1921, designed a flag to rally Indians around the Independence Movement. His design had a stripe of saffron at the top, a band of white in the middle, and a band of green at the bottom. More importantly, probably at a suggestion of Mahatma Gandhi, he placed the charkha, the traditional yarn spinning wheel in the middle. The logic of the design was this: The saffron and green represented the Hindu and Muslim communities that needed to be united for a future India and the charkha in the middle symbolised, in the narrative ...