Desist from rhetoric

The Chinese Ambassador’s assertion that there was no scope for a “compromise” in the military stand-off with India
in the Doklam area
and that the ball was in India’s court is perhaps the most belligerent statement to have come from a Chinese official in recent times. Such a precondition is not acceptable to India
from either a political or a military standpoint.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has destroyed two of India’s unoccupied bunkers. By reminding India
of its defeat in the 1962 war, the PLA
spokesman betrayed his lack of maturity in addressing sensitive issues. Our defence minister should not have got drawn into a war of words with a junior functionary by claiming that the India
of 2017 was different from the one of 1962. This led to another rebuff from the Chinese side.
This is not the time for rhetoric. Both sides should abide by agreements, including the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement of 2012.
S K Choudhury Bengaluru
