Desperately seeking vikas

As the BJP celebrates its foundation day on April 6 under the fake trend hashtag #IndiaTrustsBJP, to the sound of hollow laughter on social media, citizens are still hunting behind their curtains and under their beds for vikas. Has anyone seen it? Maybe it’s just misplaced.

Or did it step out of the room for a minute? Is it okay? Has the worst happened? Just tell us, already. The worst has indeed happened: Vikas is here. The BJP's election campaign promise of development isn't dead, it just doesn’t look anything like what was promised, because the meaning of ...