Devangshu Datta: Countering climate change

There is near-absolute scientific consensus that climate change is proceeding apace

The diagnosis of climate change and its solutions have always suffered from a pernicious mismatch between politics and science. At one level, climate change is about applying the tools of multiple scientific disciplines to first diagnose the problem and then deploy various technologies to combat it. There is near-absolute scientific consensus that climate change is proceeding apace. There is also consensus that it is caused and exacerbated by fossil fuels that put masses of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. There is less consensus about the ultimate effects of ...

