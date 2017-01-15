TRENDING ON BS
EGMs of Tata companies: Some reflections
Devangshu Datta: Create a corpus for turnaround stocks

Park money in short-term funds to buy shares on sharp corrections

Devangshu Datta 

Devangshu Datta Trading this week is likely to be dominated by specific results. However,  demonetisation will have created several interesting effects. First, it throws linear projections out of the window. Analysts looking at October-December 2015 and July-September 2016 cannot make judgment calls about October-December 2016 from that data. They will be guessing how much of an impact the cash crunch had on specific businesses and there will be massive error factors built into those calls. Apart from regional and rural/urban variations in the cash crunch and wide variances in the cash component of ...

Trading this week is likely to be dominated by specific results. However,  demonetisation will have created several interesting effects. First, it throws linear projections out of the window. Analysts looking at October-December 2015 and July-September 2016 cannot make judgment calls about October-December 2016 from that data. They will be guessing how much of an impact the cash crunch had on specific businesses and there will be massive error factors built into those calls. Apart from regional and rural/urban variations in the cash crunch and wide variances in the cash component of ...

