Devangshu Datta: Peddling fake news

It is easy for those who understand social media to make a living peddling falsehoods

Fake news (FN) has dominated recent political discourse to such an extent that it has given rise to the coinage of the compound word, “post-truth”. FN had a major influence on the 2016 US presidential elections; the successful candidate repeatedly, openly lied. FN was also a major influence in the UK’s Brexit Referendum; “Leavers” successfully peddled an absurd narrative. FN also influences India’s media/political circus. FN is easy to peddle, and hard to counter. The most crucial reason for this is a key feedback loop. Polarised media ...

Devangshu Datta