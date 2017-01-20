Devangshu Datta: Peddling fake news

Fake news (FN) has dominated recent political discourse to such an extent that it has given rise to the coinage of the compound word, “post-truth”. FN had a major influence on the 2016 US presidential elections; the successful candidate repeatedly, openly lied. FN was also a major influence in the UK’s Brexit Referendum; “Leavers” successfully peddled an absurd narrative. FN also influences India’s media/political circus. FN is easy to peddle, and hard to counter. The most crucial reason for this is a key feedback loop. Polarised media ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?