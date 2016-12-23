Devangshu Datta: The cost of cashlessness

Govt makes far larger profits, service-providers collect fees, and users pay much higher costs

Very little of the commentary on cash versus cashless has focussed on the important point of allocation of costs and profits. In a cash economy, the government pays the cost and takes profits. In a cashless system, the government makes far larger profits, service-providers collect fees, and users pay much higher costs. It costs about Rs 3.55 to print a Rs 2,000 note. Say, such a note is handed out to a civil servant as part of her salary. The government profits to the tune of Rs 1,996.45. There are no costs for using the note in further transactions, until it is worn out. The ...

Devangshu Datta