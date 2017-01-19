Devangshu Datta: The poisoned air we breathe

Air pollution is estimated to have cost Delhi and Mumbai around Rs 70,000 crore in 2015

The education minister of Rajasthan recently made the absurd assertion that cows exhale oxygen. In truth, collecting “cow exhalation” in an oxygen cylinder and breathing it in would be as efficient a means of committing suicide as inhaling exhaust gases from a car. Cows exhale carbon dioxide like other mammals. Bovine species also contribute to global warming by emitting methane (via wind and burps). Methane (CH4) is one of the multitude of gases that can be harmful. A cow’s methane emissions generate the equivalent of four tonnes of atmospheric carbon ...

