Devangshu Datta: The poisoned air we breathe

The education minister of Rajasthan recently made the absurd assertion that cows exhale oxygen. In truth, collecting “cow exhalation” in an oxygen cylinder and breathing it in would be as efficient a means of committing suicide as inhaling exhaust gases from a car. Cows exhale carbon dioxide like other mammals. Bovine species also contribute to global warming by emitting methane (via wind and burps). Methane (CH4) is one of the multitude of gases that can be harmful. A cow’s methane emissions generate the equivalent of four tonnes of atmospheric carbon ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?