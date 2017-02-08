Devangshu Datta : Will the Budget enhance realty demand?

Provisions of long-term capitals gains tax is now applicable after only two years

Provisions of long-term capitals gains tax is now applicable after only two years

The Economic Survey acknowledges the demonetisation had a negative impact on the real estate sector, on construction, and presumably on the offtake of materials like paints, cement, etc. Since these industries absorb a great deal of labour, associated lay-offs led to pain for industries like FMCG. The Budget acknowledges this impact tacitly by offering a series of sops for the real estate industry. It also contains one tax provision, which may well impede investments into the industry. "Affordable Housing", meaning units that target lower-income and middle-income groups ...

Devangshu Datta