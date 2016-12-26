Devangshu Dutta: Focus on public sector banks

Bargains will be available if investors wait for a while and are ready to take big risks

Bargains will be available if investors wait for a while and are ready to take big risks

The banking sector will endure interesting times for the next year or longer. The Q3 and Q4 results of 2016-17 could be hard to digest. There’s been a spate of enforced deposits. Meanwhile, credit growth has dropped to 20-year lows. There is no clarity on key factors like the levels to which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intends to replenish cash, and no clear timelines for ‘remonetisation’. The credit-deposit (CD) ratio has hit lows previously seen in 2010, due to the combination of surging deposits and low credit demand. A low CD ratio should help banks cut rates to ...

Devangshu Datta