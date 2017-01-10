Devangshu Dutta: One ring that rules them all

Here's how AI is likely to shape consumer experience in the years ahead

Here's how AI is likely to shape consumer experience in the years ahead

To be able to see the scope and all-pervasive impact of artificial intelligence (AI), we need to go beyond our expectations of humanoid robots. We also need to understand that AI works on a cycle of several mutually supportive elements that enable learning and adaptation. The terms “big data” and “analytics” have been bandied about, but have had limited impact so far in the retail business because it usually only touches the first two, at most three, of the elements. Big data models still depend on individuals in the business-taking decisions and acting based on ...

Devangshu Dutta