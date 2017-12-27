Develop an offshore exchange

Volumes in India’s derivatives trading segment could be adversely affected by the decision of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to offer single-stock futures (SSF) on Indian stocks. The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is also considering expanding its portfolio of Indian SSF.

These new offshore options will highlight the lacunae and frictions in India’s trading environment. Unlike the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, the SGX and the DGCX are open 24x7 and these are hard-currency environments. There are no transaction taxes akin to India’s securities ...