Development banks in a new avatar?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an important and timely discussion paper on April 4, 2017, on the “wholesale and long-term finance” (WLTF) banks. The genesis of WLTF banks can be traced in the Nachiket Mor Committee report of June 2014 that envisaged a class of differentiated banks called “wholesale banks”. Taking a cue from the Mor Committee report and looking into cross-country experience, the present RBI proposal extends that vision of WLTF banks that would focus primarily on “lending to infrastructure sector and small, medium and corporate ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?