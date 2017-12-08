Development PTSD

Mitron, when you get that feeling of your belly whooshing out through your nostrils, don’t worry. It’s not that the bottom has dropped out of the country, yet, just that it has dropped lower suddenly.

It’s exactly like flying through an air pocket, with all of the anxiety and none of the thrill. It’s been happening a lot lately, which explains all the sweaty palms and tachycardia. Seriously, mitron, given all the development India has seen in the last three years, a lot of us are suffering from PTSD just from hearing the word. We’ve developed ...