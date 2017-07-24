Deviation from the written text

On Sunday, parliamentarians gave a farewell to outgoing President The President’s speech on the occasion mentioned a legion of stellar parliamentarians. The written text of the speech that was circulated among the members didn’t mention Congress president Sonia Gandhi. But when he delivered the speech in the Central Hall of Parliament, Mukherjee added this to point number 5 in his speech — “calming presence of Manmohan Singh, mature advice of L K Advani and passionate support of Sonia Gandhi on social legislations”.

Not one Bharatiya Janata Party MP, with the exception of its Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal Rupa Ganguly, walked up to Mukherjee during the dinner that followed. Members complained how the dinner, in honour of someone from Bengal, was all vegetarian. The speech posted on the website of the President of India includes the part about the Congress president.