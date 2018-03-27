Didi's day in Parliament: Both Houses again adjourned for the day

As the stalemate continued in Parliament with the two Houses again failing to transact any business, the day belonged to West Bengal Chief Minister Several Opposition leaders queued up to meet Banerjee at her party office inside Parliament and also in Parliament’s Central Hall. Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien could be seen rushing from one party office to another to facilitate the meetings. He also played a good host by arranging fish fries for the guests, party MPs as well as the throng of journalists who had gathered to speak with Banerjee. Cong settles scores... The Congress on Tuesday got an opportunity to settle scores with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) days after the latter had ridiculed for his lack of knowledge about the Addressing the media in Karnataka, BJP chief said a retired Supreme Court judge had claimed if a comparison was made on corruption, the “Yeddyurappa government” would get the number one award. Shah corrected himself after being nudged by former BJP state chief Prahlad Joshi to name Siddaramaiah, the Congress CM. But the damage was done. Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana tweeted, “Who knew could also speak the truth-we all concur with you Amit ji. BS Yeddyurappa is the most corrupt!” Gandhi joined in later, saying, “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government ever...

True.”