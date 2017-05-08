Difference of opinion

Sushil Modi said that if Nitish Kumar decides to dump Prasad, the BJP will support his government

Sushil Modi said that if Nitish Kumar decides to dump Prasad, the BJP will support his government

Several (BJP) leaders were flummoxed at the comments of their Bihar leader Sushil Modi after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that (RJD) chief will have to face conspiracy charges in fodder scam cases. Sushil Modi said in Patna that if Bihar Chief Minister decides to dump Prasad, the will support his government. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and were allies in Bihar for 17 years, before Kumar walked out of the partnership and struck an alliance with Prasad’s RJD. Party leaders in New Delhi said Kumar was unlikely to accept the BJP’s hand of friendship, and that the comment was Sushil Modi’s personal view. Sushil Modi was the finance minister in Kumar-led JD (U)- government in Bihar until 2013, and is known to have a good equation with the Bihar CM.





Business Standard