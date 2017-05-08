Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were flummoxed at the comments of their Bihar leader Sushil Modi after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad will have to face conspiracy charges in fodder scam cases. Sushil Modi said in Patna that if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decides to dump Prasad, the BJP will support his government. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and BJP were allies in Bihar for 17 years, before Kumar walked out of the partnership and struck an alliance with Prasad’s RJD. Party leaders in New Delhi said Kumar was unlikely to accept the BJP’s hand of friendship, and that the comment was Sushil Modi’s personal view. Sushil Modi was the finance minister in Kumar-led JD (U)-BJP government in Bihar until 2013, and is known to have a good equation with the Bihar CM.
Difference of opinion
Sushil Modi said that if Nitish Kumar decides to dump Prasad, the BJP will support his government
Business Standard May 8, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
